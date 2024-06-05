Senate probe on Chinese ‘invasion’ of village urged

The Senate has been urged to launch an inquiry into the growing presence of Chinese nationals in an exclusive subdivision near the international airport, following numerous complaints from homeowners and the recent arrest of 37 undocumented aliens.

Senator Raffy Tulfo filed Senate Resolution 1043 on Wednesday, calling for an investigation into the concerning rise of Chinese nationals across different parts of the Philippines.

Tulfo pointed out the Chinese “occupation” of the Multinational Village in Parañaque.

“Recently, I have been receiving numerous complaints from homeowners of Multinational Village in Parañaque City regarding the encroachment of Chinese nationals in their area. They claim that their subdivision has become like a Chinese territory,” he said in Filipino.

On Tuesday, Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents arrested 37 Chinese individuals, including seven women, for illegally operating food retail, grocery stores, and restaurants in the vicinity.

Immigration chief Norman Tansingco said the raid was hatched based on an intelligence report about foreign nationals working illegally inside Multinational.

“This operation is part of our ongoing efforts to uphold the integrity of our immigration laws and protect local businesses from unfair competition,” he added.

The arrested Chinese were detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig pending the outcome of deportation proceedings against them.

Tulfo also raised concerns about the possible existence of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) within the upscale subdivision.

He recalled the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s inquiry into the suspicious influx of Chinese nationals in Multinational Village in March 2020.

“But it was sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Tulfo said. “Four years since this issue was first raised, Multinational Village resident-homeowners continue to live in fear for their security.”

He emphasized the need to review the country’s immigration laws to address possible loopholes, highlighting the arrest of a group, including 10 Chinese nationals, for violating various laws such as the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, Alien Registration Act, and Cybercrime Prevention Act.

“Some houses built for single families have as many as 40 POGO workers living in them, thereby violating Multinational Village’s R-1 category, which means that houses therein should only be for a single 10-family,” Tulfo said citing reports.

“It is imperative to identify possible policy interventions in order to address this issue,” he added.

Tulfo has coordinated with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force, National Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Immigration to investigate the status and activities of Chinese nationals in Multinational Village, with a commitment from these agencies to take immediate action.

“These agencies are committed to providing immediate actions on our concern,” he said, as he emphasized the need to review the country’s immigration laws and address possible loopholes therein.

In April, authorities were urged to investigate the sudden increase of Chinese students in Cagayan province amid heightened tensions over the disputed West Philippine Sea. However, the BI clarified that there were only 486 Chinese students in Cagayan, contrary to earlier allegations of 4,600.

On Wednesday, the Senate committee was in an executive session to discuss the intertwining issues of human trafficking, cyber fraud, and other crimes associated with POGO operations.

This includes the case involving suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

Senators were exploring the potential national security risks posed by these illicit activities, with representatives from various agencies present for the closed-door session.

The three Senate panels, spearheaded by the Committee on Women, Family Relations, and Gender Equality are orchestrating this extensive inquiry, one of the most significant undertakings of the 19th Congress.

The inquiry’s focal point has shifted to Mayor Guo due to her significant involvement in facilitating a substantial investment from a clandestine group into a Chinese-funded enterprise, initially purportedly a POGO but evolving into an expansive and seemingly untouchable operation spanning 38 buildings.

Even Pagcor, the gaming regulatory body, raised concerns about restricted access to its officials within the hub, except for three floors designated for POGO activities.

Pagcor issued a license for these floors in late 2023, only to revoke it swiftly following an interagency raid on May 13, exposing questionable practices within the Bamban hub.