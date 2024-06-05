PBBM gets tough vs online child abuse

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asserted the Philippines’ commitment to combating online child sex abuse, signaling a zero-tolerance approach.

During a Palace briefing, he directed the establishment of a centralized system utilizing advanced technology and cybercrime methodologies to swiftly identify and report incidents.

Notably, the President stressed that child safety must be paramount in all governmental initiatives and regulations.

In parallel, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. issued a stern warning against resolving Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) cases at the barangay level, underlining the importance of reporting such cases to law enforcement.

Abalos made it clear that local authorities engaging in such settlements will face severe consequences, including potential legal action.

Margarita Magsaysay, Officer-in-charge and executive director of the National Coordinating Council on OSAEC and CSAEM, highlights the urgent need for higher authorities’ involvement to prevent further victimization.

This sentiment was echoed by Department of Justice Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano IV, who revealed disturbing statistics indicating that perpetrators often include parents and relatives, with victims as young as three months old.

Moreover, the expansion of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) and child sexual abuse and exploitation materials to areas such as Taguig, Iligan and Cagayan de Oro underscored the gravity of the issue and the necessity for comprehensive nationwide action.