Pasay officials’ POGO links investigated

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. announced on Wednesday that the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has initiated an investigation into the alleged involvement of certain local government officials in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) in Pasay.

Abalos made this statement to Palace reporters following the rescue of several women, including minors, from a high-end bar in Pasay City, along with the discovery of vouchers indicating payoffs from police officials and other authorities.

“I received information about the incident, and we immediately launched an investigation,” Abalos stated.

Regarding the delay in suspending officials responsible for overseeing the bar, Abalos explained, “I need to first examine the document in question, this ledger, to determine its authenticity. I am leading the investigation.”

Abalos also addressed concerns about the safety of foreigners in the country amid reports of police officers kidnapping them.

“The police are carrying out their duties. We are closely monitoring this situation,” Abalos reassured.

“In less than 24 hours, arrests were made, and I have personally spoken with the victims. They are safe and grateful. However, it is crucial for them to testify. I emphasized this to them. They must remain here to testify against the perpetrators,” Abalos emphasized.

He issued a strong warning against police misconduct, including kidnapping and accepting bribes, emphasizing that such actions betray public trust.

“Firstly, the act of kidnapping by a police officer is outrageous. We will ensure that they face severe consequences. This is certain. They will face justice. Imagine, being a senior officer and yet resorting to criminal behavior. It’s unacceptable,” Abalos declared.

He commended Chief Marbil and other police officials for their proactive measures, stating, “They have risen to the occasion admirably.”