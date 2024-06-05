P1-B Prime waste facility hits marker

PORAC, Pampanga — Prime Infra, through its subsidiary Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS), has inaugurated a large-scale, automated materials recovery facility (MRF) in this bustling municipality. The P1 billion facility is the first greenfield development of PWS and the company’s second operational facility after Cebu City.

The inauguration was led by Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia “Toni” Yulo-Loyzaga, Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Porac Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil, and Prime Infra president and CEO Guillaume Lucci and Waste Sector Lead Cara Peralta.

Loyzaga praised PWS’ utilization of state-of-the-art equipment for waste segregation and storage, highlighting its transformation of resource recovery strategies and its connection to the country’s fuel transition.

“It is truly inspiring to witness how Prime Infra companies, as well as the government — national and local — have come together to build a healthier, safer, and cleaner environment for all of us,” she remarked.

Loyzaga emphasized the impact of waste generation in the Philippines and commended PWS for its innovative approach to resource recovery and fuel transition.

Lucci reiterated Prime Infra’s commitment to industrialize the waste management sector in the Philippines through PWS, with plans to invest in a waste-to-fuel facility to convert waste into sustainable fuels.