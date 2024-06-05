Omega Empress qualifies for MWI and IESF world championship

Omega Empress will get to represent the Philippines in the upcoming Mobile Legends Women's Invitational 2024 this July and the IESF world championship later this year in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

Composed of Cebu-based players Kaye Maerylle "Keishi" Alpuerto, Rica "Amoree" Amores, Sheen "Shinoa" Perez, and Mery Christine "Meraaay" Vivero, won the MWI qualifier last Sunday and impressed in the Sibol qualifier to earn a slot in IESF.

"This championship is about women empowerment. When we started in Esports, it was mainly the male divisions that were featured. Now, the time has come for women to rise and show that they too have a place in esports," said Smart Omega COO Patrick Cruz.

Omega's chief marketing officer Froi Endaya echoed Cruz's sentiment.

"There's so much potential in the esports landscape for females. I believe our female players can compete with the best male MLBB players in the world. This vision drives us to push boundaries and achieve greatness."

The MWI 2024 will witness twelve teams from around the world, competing for the lion's share of the $500,000 prize pool which is the largest yet in the female Mobile Legends history.