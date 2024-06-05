Oba-ob posts strong start

Top seed Rabie Jayson Oba-ob opened his title bid in style as he posted a rousing 21-16, 21-8 win over Kirk Nathan Abarquez in the men’s singles event Round of 28 of the Philippine Badminton Open 2024 yesterday at the First Pacific Leadership Academy in Antipolo City.

Oba-ob, who hails from Zamboanga City and represents the Philippine Air Force, needed just 29 minutes to defeat the De La Salle University recruit Abarquez.

He had to pull off a huge comeback after being down 3-11 at the first interval in this Philippine Super 500 tournament, which was backed by Smart, Mizuno, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the MVP Sports Foundation.

“I didn’t have any pressure because I really prepared for this tournament,” said the 31-year-old National University product.

The erstwhile national squad standout will take on University of San Carlos’ Luis Bernie Comiso, who fashioned out a dominant 21-18, 21-9 decision over Mega Smasher’s Liam Johan Cack in the Round of 64 when the week-long tilt resumes action on Thursday.

Elsewhere in this top half, University Athletic Association of the Philippines standouts Jelo Albo of University of the Philippines and Lance Vargas of Ateneo de Manila University will compete for a place in the Round of 64 later in the day.

On the other side of the bracket, reigning champion Mark Velasco of Smash Pilipinas will begin his title defense the following day at 10:40 a.m. against either Rodolfo Rodin Kean Gaminde or Tristan Troy Magango.