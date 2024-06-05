Newsome ready to face long-time idol

Meralco star Chris Newsome is very vocal about his admiration to San Miguel Beer veteran guard Chris Ross whom he looks up to in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Newsome said playing with the heady guard in Gilas Pilipinas uniform for the past two years has been a privilege.

“From the time that I came into the league, I always told myself that I wanted to be like Chris Ross,” Newsome said.

“To get that kind of intensity and to be that vocal leader. To be able to do all those intangible things for our team, to be able to take a lot of the lessons from C-Ross and our experience as Gilas teammates, that’s something I’ll cherish for a lifetime. He’s such a great captain and he knows how to win,” the Bolts scorer and offense facilitator added.

Newsome and Ross, along with other Beermen June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter and CJ Perez bannered the Gilas squad that ended a 61-year gold medal drought in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

The Meralco guard took advantage of the opportunity to absorb all the lessons shared by 15-year veteran and 10-time PBA champion during their tour of duty.

“I was definitely a sponge being around him. Always asking him questions and he’s always sharing his knowledge. Now that is something I get to share and pass down to my teammates but of course in my little way. A way that works for us,” Newsome said.

But the challenge now for the 33-year-old Newsome is to apply what he learned when the Bolts take on Ross and the defending champion San Miguel Beer in their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals series.

Game 1 of the first-ever title showdown between San Miguel and Meralco is being played as of press time.

Newsome and the Bolts took down the Beermen, 95-92, in their first meeting last 4 May as they spoiled San Miguel’s attempt to complete a rare 11-game elimination round sweep.

“They’re always gonna be my brothers of course. But that’s outside of what’s going on here. The situation right now is we’re in the PBA Finals and they’re on the other side,” Newsome said.

“Yes, we’re gonna battle and go out there and fight. It’s gonna be really hot and physical. There’s gonna be emotions and everything going on but at the end of the day, they’re still my brothers.”

“They know as my brothers that I’m also a fierce competitor. I’m gonna go out there and give my best and I expect the same from them. I think that’s what makes our bond so special, that we’re all fierce and very, very competitive.”