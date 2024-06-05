New telecom policy benefits consumers

Consumers are poised to gain from the upcoming implementation of a policy regarding shared infrastructure for fiber optic cables and radio spectrum among the Philippines’ telecommunications companies.

During an interview on Tuesday with Daily Tribune’s online program, Renato Paraiso, the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs, highlighted that this initiative will generate significant savings for telco providers. These savings can then be redirected towards enhancing customer services.

“Infrastructure sharing can be done and it would lower the cost of the telecoms services. We understand that this business is very capital intensive and part of their capital outlay is tower and infrastructure building. When they share, the cost will be reduced,” Paraiso said.

“Part of what we pay to our telecoms is their cost in providing technology, if it is reduced, what is passed to us will also be reduced,” he added.

Paraiso said the plan follows the successful rollout of the policy on Shared Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructures (PTTIs), governed by the issuance of an Executive Secretary in May 2020.

The policy mandates that new or renovated PTTIs provide access slots for all telcos and the DICT to co-locate their equipment, aiding the Free Public Internet Access Program.

Private sector PTTI sharing agreements are required to offer equivalent terms to all telcos, and co-location in the same or nearby sites is encouraged to meet connectivity demands.

According to DICT, over 3,000 shared cell towers have been installed to date and an additional 3,000 common towers are to be established this year alone.