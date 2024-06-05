New ‘fully loaded boxes’ launched

In a bold move to satisfy the cravings of its devoted fans, KFC has unveiled the newest addition to its boxed meal line: the KFC Zinger Fully Loaded Meals.

These new offerings combine two of the brand’s most beloved items — the Original Recipe chicken and its iconic Zinger — into one heavy and mouth-watering bundle, ensuring that fans get their fill of their timeless favorites.

The Zinger Fully Loaded Meals include two new meal combos: Zinger Steak Fully Loaded Box, with the Zinger Steak as the main highlight. It has garnered a cult following for its spicy, crispy chicken fillet drenched in savory Ala King sauce. There is the Zinger Sandwich Fully Loaded Box, with KFC’s classic chicken fillet sandwich that offers a perfect spicy kick, balanced by fresh lettuce and mayo, all encased in a soft sesame seeded bun. It’s a bold contrast to the Original Recipe chicken, making the box a tasty feast.

The introduction of the Zinger Fully Loaded Meals is KFC’s response to the growing demand for variety meals. By combining two popular items into one meal, the brand aims to provide customers with a satisfying and diverse dining experience. Alongside the Chicken and Zinger, the box includes the regular sides mushroom soup and regular serving of mashed potato, served with plain rice and your choice of drink.

Head to your nearest branch today. Order via the KFC website, KFC app, hotline, Grabfood and Foodpanda.