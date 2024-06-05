NADIA MONTENEGRO OPENS NEW CHAPTER AS NAVY RESERVIST 

Former “Regal Baby” Nadia Montenegro — Nadine M. Pla in real life — graduated as one of the 48 new army reservists under Batch 10-2024, after completing a 30-day training.

Asked how she felt, Nadia said, “Sobrang (Very) overwhelmed, but proud. Talagang it’s just sinking right now na lahat ng mga nangyari (all that has happened), but all worth it, even just looking forward where we are going together,” Nadia said.

She also revealed why she bravely joined the Navy.

“My senator (Robin Padilla) Nakakahawa ‘yung kaniyang patriotism and ‘yung kaniyang sobrang pagmamahal sa country, ‘yung kaniyang patriotic side and his love for the country talagang protection service and talagang sama-sama para sa protection ng ating bayan (His love and patriotism for our country inspired me),” she said.

Nadia added that it is never too late to start a new chapter.

“I learned about patience, I learned about myself, my limits. At 52, I never thought I could do all these things... lahat ng pinagdaan namin sa barko, mga training at siyempre ‘yung mga mapping, mga (everything we went through on the boat, all the training and of course mapping, even) rifle combat and all the others. It was just something I never thought I could do at this age and (there are really) no regrets. As in kahit pala 30 years ka na hindi nag-gym, pag sinabi ng commander mo na squat, kayang kaya pala (As in even if you haven’t been to the gym in 30 years, when your commander says squat, you find that you can really do it). I just learned there is no limit — when you want to serve and you have the heart to serve, never give up. I didn’t give up talaga until andito na ako (I am here),” she said.

The actress also thanked her family, especially her kids, who supported her from the beginning.

“All out talaga (They really gave their all-out support). I missed them pero all-out talaga and sabi ko nga ‘I’m packing all my packed dreams,’ so I never thought that I would able to do this for my country,” she said.

Senator Robin Padilla graced the event as guest of honor and delivered an inspirational speech, giving salute to the men and women dedicating their lives for the country.