MAVS HANDA SA NBA FINALS

Washington, United States – Pangungunahan ng NBA scoring champion na si Luka Doncic at sharpshooter Kyrie Irving ang upstart na Dallas Mavericks laban sa pinapaboran na Boston Celtics sa pagsisimula ng NBA Finals sa Huwebes.

Ang ex-Celtics standout na si Irving ay naghahanda para sa isang pagalit na pagtanggap sa kalsada sa Boston, limang taon matapos huminto sa prangkisa para sa Brooklyn, iniwan sina Jayson Tatum at Jaylen Brown upang gawing nangungunang club ng liga ang Celtics na may NBA-high 64 na panalo ngayong season.

“They’re the best team in the NBA,” sabi ni Doncic. “They have by far the best record, some incredible weapons on offense and defense so we’re going to have to play really hard and amazing basketball to beat them.”

Itinaas ni Tatum ang Celtics sa 2022 final, kung saan natalo sila sa Golden State ngunit nagtanim ng mga binhi na maaaring magdala ng tropeo simula sa best-of-seven opener sa Boston.

“There’s a lot myself, and we, can learn from the experience of being in the finals and this go-around is a lot different,” saad ni Tatum. “I’m really just looking at it as a second chance and trying to simplify things as much as we can.”

Ang Celtics ay naghahangad ng isang walang uliran na ika-18 all-time na korona sa NBA, higit pa kaysa sa rekord na ibinahagi nila sa Los Angeles Lakers. Ang pinakabagong titulo ng Boston ay dumating noong 2008.

Nakuha ng Mavericks ang kanilang nag-iisang NBA title noong 2011 matapos maabot ang 2006 final, natalo sa Miami.

Si Irving ang magiging emosyonal na puso ng serye pagkatapos ng kanyang pananatili sa Boston at isang playoff return kasama ang Brooklyn na hindi maganda ang naging resulta.

“I’m better at consolidating the emotions now,” sabi ni Irving. “You call it animosity. We call it hate. We call it, ‘It’s going to be hell in Boston.’”

“The last time in Boston (in the playoffs with Brooklyn), I don’t think that was the best... everyone saw me flip off the birds and kind of lose my (cool) a little bit. I wasn’t my best self at that time. I’ve been able to grow since then... I’m looking forward to it. I’ll take the brunt of it, all the yells and all the remarks. That wasn’t a great reflection of who I am and how I like to compete on a high level,” dagdag niya.

Nasa mataas na siya ngayon, nag-average ng 22.8 puntos sa playoffs habang si Slovenian guard Doncic, na nag-average ng 33 puntos sa regular season, ay nag-average ng 28.8 puntos, 9.6 rebounds at 8.8 assists sa playoffs.

Nakipag-counter ang Boston sa dalawa sa nangungunang defensive guard ng NBA sa Jrue Holiday at Derrick White.

“There’s really no stopping them. You just try to make it difficult for them,” sabi ni White. “They’re going to take tough shots and they’re going to make tough shots. Just trust that over 48 minutes what we’re doing is going to work.”

Nag-average si Tatum ng 26.0 points at 10.4 rebounds sa playoffs na may average na 25.0 points si Brown kung saan ang White at Holiday ay nagbibigay ng malakas na suporta at ang koponan ay nangunguna sa NBA sa 3-point shots at baskets. Ang Celtics ay 9-0 kapag pumalo ng 14 o higit pang three-pointers.

“Boston shoots the three at a high rate,” saad ni Mavs coach Jason Kidd. “They have a lot of talented players. They’ve been here before, they have the experience. They’re well-coached. This is another great test.”