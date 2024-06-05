Marikina police get needed lift

The Marikina City Police Station signed a memorandum of agreement with the Our Lady of Perpetual Succor College for granting of discounted tuition fees to Marikina cops and their dependents.

Eastern Police District (EPD) director Police Brigadier General Wilson Asueta said on Wednesday that the pact is a good precedent as it can surely boost the welfare of the Philippine National Police’s uniformed personnel, non-uniformed personnel and their dependents.

“This is a good indicator that educational institutions are also partnering with us. They know the sacrifices and dedication of our policemen, in return, they are giving us also a privilege (just like this),” Asueta told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He added that the partnership will contribute a huge impact to the professional growth of the PNP personnel.

“This will help not only in terms of financial support, but this is an indicator that community partnership is very significant in improving the educational development of our personnel,” Asueta said.

He also urged other educational institutions to offer scholarship or big discount on tuition fees to police personnel and their dependents.

“If possible, there are other institutions that offer the same, we are open for that, and we are very thankful,” Asueta said.