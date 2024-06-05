Marcos mulls creating PNP legal office

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants a legal division for the Philippine National Police (PNP) that will serve as police officers' "defense council" to protect the welfare of cops against harassment and "flimsy accusations," Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Based on details released by Malacañang regarding Marcos' second command conference with the PNP, the Chief Executive said a defense counsel for police personnel facing allegations seemed necessary since some cases are being weaponized against the police.

“We’ll create an office, the legal office within the PNP who will be the defense council of any policeman who is charged with whatever complaint, crime. They may immediately need a lawyer just to give them advice and it will be internal,” Marcos said.

"Let's study it carefully because they're turning cases into weapons. So, when the criminal is caught, it's already done, but if they have a good lawyer and our police have no defense," Marcos added.

Marcos additionally mentioned that establishing a legal department would shield the PNP from pressure exerted by powerful entities targeting the police force.

"We have to provide that kind of protection so that our police officers have the confidence to do their job. Even if they're doing the right thing, they're being harassed,” President Marcos said.

“They're being charged with all sorts of things, some of them are powerful figures. So, of course, they have many capabilities, many resources, a lot of money. They have access to famous lawyers, so we also need to have a defense.

Marcos chaired the 2nd PNP Command Conference at the PNP Multi-Purpose Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Tuesday, where they addressed the PNP's operational achievements and adherence to Presidential directives, among other topics.