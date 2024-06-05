Marcos eyes PNP legal division to help cops facing suits

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. advocates for the establishment of a legal division within the Philippine National Police (PNP) to function as a “defense counsel” for police officers, safeguarding them against harassment and baseless accusations.

During his second command conference with the PNP, details of which were disclosed by Malacañang, the Chief Executive emphasized the need for a defense counsel for police personnel facing allegations, as some cases are being weaponized against them.

“We’ll establish an internal legal office within the PNP to serve as the defense counsel for any policeman charged with any complaint or crime. They may immediately seek legal advice,” Marcos stated.

“Let’s carefully consider this because cases are being turned into weapons. So, when the accusation is made, the damage is already done, but if our police have competent legal representation, they will have a defense,” Marcos added.

Furthermore, Marcos highlighted that instituting a legal department would shield the PNP from pressure exerted by influential entities targeting the police force.

“We need to provide this level of protection so that our police officers can carry out their duties with confidence. Even when they are in the right, they face harassment,” President Marcos said.

“They are confronted with various charges, some of which come from powerful figures. Naturally, these individuals possess significant resources, including access to prominent lawyers. Therefore, we also need to provide a defense,” he added.

Marcos chaired the 2nd PNP Command Conference at the PNP Multi-Purpose Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Tuesday, focusing on the PNP’s operational achievements and adherence to Presidential directives, among other matters.