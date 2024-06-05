Marcos asked to save Masungi Geopark Project on World Environment Day

A petition with 10,000 signatures was submitted to the Office of the President at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, 5 June, in the commemoration of the World Environment Day, to urge the government to preserve the Masungi Geopark Project (MGP).

The petition called for President Bongbong Marcos and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga bolster their support for the MGP and its valiant defenders.

The petition highlighted the MGP's role in the Upper Marikina Watershed, where reforestation efforts are crucial for protecting Metro Manila and Rizal Province from natural calamities.

"Ito ay para tutulan yung potensyal na cancellation nung memorandum of agreement between the Masungi Georeserve Foundation and the DENR (This is to oppose the potential cancellation of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Masungi Georeserve Foundation and the DENR)," Christian Mataverde, president of Tanay Youth Vote, told reporters.

"Itong petition na to, kino-call out natin ang presidente na si Bongbong Marcos pati na rin si DENR Secretary Yulo-Loyzaga na makipag-usap sa Masungi Georeserve Foundation (With this petition, we are calling out President Bongbong Marcos as well as DENR Secretary Yulo-Loyzaga to talk to the administration of the Masungi Georeserve Foundation)," Mataverde added.

Various environmental groups have earlier criticized the move of Environment Secretary Yulo-Loyzaga to cancel the 2017 MOA between the DENR and MGP.

"Mawawala yung conservation efforts simula pa nung nilagay yung memorandum of agreement at ngayon nakikinabang ang mga mamamayan at kabataan na doon sa efforts ng Masungi Georeserve para sa conservation efforts nito (Conservation efforts will be lost since the memorandum of agreement was put in place and now the citizens and youth are benefiting from the efforts of the Masungi Georeserve for its conservation efforts," he added.

The project, led by the Masungi Georeserve Foundation Inc., has reclaimed 2,000 hectares of forest land for reforestation, and engaged up to 100 local rangers in conservation activities.

Despite its success, the MGP faces threats from vested interests, including quarry operations, land grabbing and political interference.

The petition called for the Philippine government to address any technical issues with the project's agreement through transparent dialogue and collaboration, rather than canceling the project and undermining environmental defenders.

World Environment Day 2024 focuses on accelerating land restoration, drought resilience, and desertification progress.

In the Philippines, 14.26 million hectares, or 49.04 percent of the total land area, were considered degraded as of 2019, affecting an estimated 42.92 million Filipinos according to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and Drought.

The MGP, spanning 2,700 hectares, is a significant effort in combating this degradation, transforming barren landscapes into thriving forests.