Manila gets a week’s sampling of ‘un délicieux’ Goût de France

Over the weekend, a portion of Ayala Triangle Gardens along Paseo de Roxas in Makati was transformed into a French Market with such stalls as Paris Delice offering baguette sandwiches and a variety of crepes from Crepe Glazik, and many more, as Manila joined the global celebration of Goût de France (A Taste of France).

The annual celebration of French gastronomy worldwide was launched in 2015 by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with French-born Monegasque chef, Alain Ducasse.

Among France’s best, most successful and most decorated chefs Ducasse is a Lifetime Achievement awardee on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants List. He has earned 21 Michelin stars to his name and holds the distinction of being the first chef to own restaurants awarded three Michelin Stars.

French Market

Saturday, 1 June, Cultural Attaché Martin Macalintal of the Embassy of France and Micronesia welcomed the public at the French Market along with some of the participating chefs including Crepe Glazik’s Neven Charpentier; Chef Patrice Freusion from Society Lounge who also organized the weekend French Market, Chef Romain Escande of Dr. Wine; Chef Chris Preza of Lemmy’s Bistro; Chef Florian Villas of Bistro Le Coude Rouge; Enderun Ecole Ducasse Manila Executive Chef Marc Chalopin; Chef Konrad Walter of Champagne Room at the Manila Hotel; Chefs Randel San Juan, Aissa Montecillo and Charlene Biligan from Oro Plato, and Chefs Reynato Sincioco and Lawrence Sincioco from Chef Jessie’s Place, Rockwell.

Chalopin, assisted by Enderun Ecole Ducasse Manila’s Academic section head, Suzette Montinola and students from the school prepared a special French dish in a cooking demo even as French accordionist Eric Soupard strolled through the Market, serenading guests and visitors with his accordion.

On Sunday, 2 June, bikers and runners after a few laps on car-free Ayala Avenue were treated to coffee and croissants in the French Market.

Later in the day, waiters with trays bearing water pitchers were cheered on as they raced through the weekend Market. Messr. Macalintal says the race was a nod to Paris’ hosting of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in August 2024.

Special menu

Gout de France (Good France) in Manila this year has some 20 French restaurants and major hotels participating, with a special Goût de France menu offered in these establishments for the whole week until 9 June.

For instance, now ongoing at the Manila Hotel’s Champagne Room is a special six-course menu prepared by Chef Konrad Walter featuring classic French cuisine.

Feast on Tartare of Chilled Norwegian Salmon with a Mascarpone Orange sauce; Cream of Scallops infused with Saffron; Roast Lamb Rack Vert Pre Rosemary Jus with Garlic Confit, Gratin of Potato Puree; a selection of French cheese; Gateau au Chocolate Fresh Raspberry with Vanilla Sauce; and macaroons.

At P4,600 nett, the Champagne Room’s Goût de France special set menu is available for lunch and dinner until this Sunday, 9 June.

Likewise on 13 June, there will be a tasting of wines coordinated by the French Chamber of Commerce from the Maison Bukaat the Marketplace Supermarket at EDSA Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong.