Leyte installs quake monitoring systems

PALO, Leyte — The Department of Science and Technology, through the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) is installing new earthquake monitoring systems in Leyte that will help boost preparedness for geological hazards in the region.

The DoST-Phivolcs monitoring system was installed on Tuesday in the town of Javier. Two other monitoring stations are set to be set-up within the week — in Almeria in Biliran, and San Jorge in Samar.

The instruments came with seismometers, solar panels and satellite components.

DoST-Phivolcs Region 8 Science Research Analyst, Myra P. Dolina, said that the newly installed system could now help identify the earthquake epicenters in Leyte that are found to be challenging to pinpoint.

Leyte has an active fault called the Leyte Segment of the Philippine Fault which extends from Biliran Strait in the north to Lemon village in Capoocan town. On 6 July 2017, a movement in the Leyte Segment resulted in a 6.5 magnitude earthquake which caused at least four deaths and 100 injuries.

The Javier Seismic Station is the 128th seismic station established by Phivolcs in the country.

Before the actual installation, DoST-Phivolcs conducted an information campaign on earthquake hazard awareness and preparedness to the local government of Javier.

The activities commenced with a “walk-the-fault” session where the areas that are likely to be affected by earthquake were identified.

Phivolcs also conducted a series of workshops and seminars in villages where participants were educated on critical aspects such as evacuation protocols, emergency preparedness, intensity level identification and fostering community resilience.