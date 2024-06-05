Lady Bullpups show might, make semis

National University-Nazareth School (NUNS) demolished Far Eastern University-Diliman, 25-6, 25-23, 25-17, to barge into the semifinals of the 2024 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League Wednesday at the Adamson University Gym.

Relying on their solid net defense to complement their relentless spiking barrage led by Diza Berayo and superb service game, the Lady Bullpups only needed one hour and 21 minutes to eliminate the Lady Baby Tamaraws in their knockout quarterfinal showdown.

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 runner-up NUNS will face the survivor in the quarterfinal match between Adamson University and Lyceum of the Philippines University in the semis on Thursday at the Paco Arena.

Adamson and Lyceum are still playing at press time.

Berayo fired 18 points anchored on 13 kills, three kill blocks and two aces for the Lady Bullpups, who outdueled FEU in the spiking department, 36-23, while scoring 11 kill blocks.

“Honestly, we didn’t expect this 3-0 record. As we know, we’re not yet complete but we still did everything we can to prepare in training,” NUNS head coach Norman Miguel said.

Meanwhile, Kings’ Montessori School swept Bethel Academy College, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17, in the other quarters pairing.

‘The game plan will start on the service, and then the rest will follow. Fortunately, it was effective.’

Shahanna Lleses paced the Lady Vikings with 18 points while Shekaina Lleses posted 11 markers.

Kings’ Montessori will take on the winner between last year’s third placer Bacolod Tay Tung and Arellano University, who are disputing a seat in the next round at press time.

Shane Reterta led the Bethelites with 16 points and April Tre-inta added nine markers.

NUNS also landed 11 aces and took advantage of FEU-Diliman’s 17 errors for a return trip to the Final Four of the country’s premier grassroots volleyball tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Smart Sports, Mikasa, Team Rebel Sports, Data Project, Genius Sports and Robinsons Malls.

“The game plan will start on the service, and then the rest will follow. Fortunately, it was effective,” Miguel added.

Celine Marsh had 14 points, 11 coming from kills, while Robielle Silla got 10 markers for NUNS.

The Lady Bullpups had to stave off a late fightback by the Lady Baby Tamaraws in the second set after a dominant opening frame.

FEU-Diliman saved two set points to close the gap, 24-23, following back-to-back points by Sheen Café before Kary Miranda sealed it for NUNS.

The Lady Bullpups controlled the third set as they shattered an 8-8 deadlock with a decisive 9-2 run to take a comfortable cushion before cruising for the win.

Lovely Lopez was the lone FEU-Diliman player in double figures with 10 points while Café had five markers.