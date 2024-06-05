‘Kidnapper’ cops busted

Authorities on Wednesday reported that four police officers were arrested who were believed to be involved in the alleged abduction of four foreign nationals in Pasay City recently.

Police identified the four cops as Police Major Christel Carlo Villanueva, Police Senior Master Sergeant Angelito David, Police Master Sergeant Ricky Tabora, and Police Staff Sergeant Ralph Tumanguil.

Villanueva and Tumanguil are both assigned to the Pasay City Police Station while Tabora and David are assigned to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and Makati City Police Station, respectively.

The arrest stemmed from the incident recorded on 2 June 2024 where four foreign nationals were onboard their vehicle when some cops on Philippine National Police (PNP) motorcycles flagged them at Taft Avenue. A white van was also behind their vehicle.

Investigation showed the suspects alighted the motorcycle and took the foreign national and abducted the four individuals, however, two foreigners were able to escape from the abduction and sought help from the police.

The two others, who sustained injuries, were released after a P2.5-million ransom was given to the kidnappers which prompted the police to launch an operation to capture the suspects.

The suspects are facing complaints for kidnapping with ransom, robbery, and carnapping after authorities obtained evidence against them such as CCTV footage, phones, PNP-issued firearms and motorcycles.

Meantime, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. disclosed that 10 more civilian suspects and two others who are the alleged masterminds of the case are still at large.

“This is a syndicate because you see, more than two or three who grouped themselves for a common illegal purpose. This is the way our investigation is going,” said Abalos in the briefing.

He was also irked on the notion that the crime was perpetrated using the police force’s resources.

“This incident is a serious breach of public trust and core values of the police force. The PNP will not tolerate any misconduct within their ranks,” Abalos said.