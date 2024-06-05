June 17 declared regular holiday for Eid'l Adha

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared 17 June, Monday, as a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of the Islamic Feast of Sacrifice or Edi'l Adha.

Marcos, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, signed Proclamation No. 579 on Tuesday, 5 June, declaring the Eid'l Adha as a holiday.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos suggested declaring the national holiday on the back of the 1445 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.

“Now, therefore I, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.. President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Monday, 17 June 2024, a regular holiday throughout the country, in observance of Eid’l Adha,” reads Proclamation No. 579.