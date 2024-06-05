Infra hotline set for Tokyo, Manila

The Philippines and Japan expressed keen intent to further reinforce ongoing and future bilateral projects by building on the gains of the “fast and sure” approach when it comes to official development assistance (ODA) implementation.

A high-level joint committee meeting of both countries on infrastructure development and economic cooperation has been scheduled.

On 5 June 2024, Ambassador Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy visit to Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto at the Department of Finance (DoF).

During the meeting, Ambassador Endo and Secretary Recto engaged in a fruitful discussion revolving around Japan’s ODA and the current macroeconomic situation in the Philippines.

Window of opportunity widening

Likewise, the officials both recognized the wide window of opportunities that the strong macroeconomic fundamentals of the Philippines offer to existing and prospective investors, as well as the current thrust of the Philippine government to focus on the ease of doing business, including the streamlining of basic tax services and early resolution of tax-related matters.

Attesting to the close ties and cooperation developed by Japan and the Philippines over the years, Endo and Recto committed to continuously push forward the bilateral partnership between the two countries in the years to come.