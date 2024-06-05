Immigration caravan to take place in Batangas

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco has thanked the Batangas community for its enthusiastic support as the fourth leg of the nationwide Bagong Immigration Service Caravan approaches.

The event is set to take place in Batangas City on Thursday, 6 June.

Tansingco stated that the Batangas community's strong support demonstrates the value of their aim to provide important immigration services directly to the people.

This service caravan intends to make BI services more accessible, such as tourist visa extensions, departure clearances, dual citizenship applications, and other vital transactions.

By bringing these services directly to the communities, the BI hopes to simplify processes and ensure that foreign nationals in South Luzon can meet their immigration requirements.

In addition to providing these services, the caravan will function as a forum for citizens to discuss issues about illegal immigration and foreign sexual predators.

Tansingco underlined the importance of community attention in ensuring security and order.

"Information from local government units and community members is valuable because it allows us to identify and address illegal aliens in the region. Your proactive involvement is critical in our efforts to protect our country," he stated.

The caravan's previous legs in Zamboanga City, Iloilo, and Baguio highlighted the benefits of direct community interaction.

These caravans have demonstrated that accessible and transparent government services promote trust and collaboration between authorities and the public.

The caravan's Batangas leg will begin at 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Pontefino Hotel and Residences in Pastor Village, Gulod Labac.

The BI urges all Batangas and adjacent people to take advantage of the faster services available and to join this joint effort.

Interested applicants can find additional information and updates on the service caravan schedule and locations on the Bureau of Immigration's official website.