Idealism vs reality

It has happened to many and still happening now. Bright-eyed youth drawn by the allure of militancy and being called revolutionary only to realize that life in the jungle isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Such is Alia Encela, a 19-year-old former student whose idealism as a Gabriela Youth volunteer brought her to a world, she never imagined she would be.

For those not in the know, the organization that first caught Alia’s attention is a sectoral organization that aims to empower women and promote feminist ideals. It’s like the Girl Scouts but with more fiery speeches and fewer cookies. Alia, lured by fighting for women’s rights and social justice, took the plunge.

It was the start of her gradual immersion into the New People’s Army (NPA), where idealism meets guerrilla warfare.

Tears were streaming down her face as she recounted her story following her surrender to the government. She recalled ignoring her mother when she left home to join the leftist organization. Everything became emotional for Elia when she recalled how her mother always supported her in all her undertakings except the one that made her leave home.

Alia’s tale is one of those classic narratives. One can almost hear the dramatic music in the background as she recounts her journey. Once an eager medical officer for the NPA unit in Mindoro, she now stands in front of the cameras embodying the harsh collision between ideology and real life.

In the idealistic haze of youth, Alia probably imagined herself as a heroic figure, a modern-day Joan of Arc, leading the charge against oppression. But then reality sets in.

It turns out that life as a revolutionary isn’t quite as glamorous as the recruitment pamphlets would have you believe. Long marches through mosquito-infested jungles, limited food supplies, and the constant threat of military encounters can dampen even the most fervent revolutionary spirit.

Alia’s tearful surrender is a stark reminder of the often-grim reality behind romanticized revolutionary narratives. It’s one thing to shout slogans in a university plaza; it’s quite another to live in the wilderness, dodging bullets and battling the elements. The glamorous image of the revolutionary fades quickly when faced with the harshness of life on the run.

Alia’s story isn’t unique. Many youthful students, brimming with idealism and a desire to change the world, have been recruited by the NPA. It’s like a rite of passage for some, trading the comforts of home for a life of uncertainty and struggle in the name of a cause. But why do these young minds turn into rebels in the first place?

It’s easy to point fingers and assign blame. The government isn’t doing enough! The schools are brainwashing our youth! But the truth, as always, is more complex. The allure of the NPA lies in its promise of change, a seductive narrative for those disillusioned with the status quo. When you’re young and full of idealism, the promise of revolution can seem like the only answer to society’s ills.

Alia’s surrender also highlights a critical issue: the NPA’s romantic image vs. its brutal reality. For many young recruits, the NPA symbolizes a path to meaningful change. Yet, once they’re in, they quickly discover that the life of a guerrilla fighter is far from the glorified image they had in mind. The discipline, the constant fear, and the inevitable moral compromises take a toll.

Alia’s tears aren’t just a sign of personal regret; they reflect the broader disillusionment that many recruits experience. The harsh realization that the revolution isn’t a grand adventure but a relentless grind. And so, the cycle continues: Young idealists are drawn in, face the brutal reality, and many, like Alia, eventually surrender, seeking a way out.

Alia Encela’s story is a poignant reminder of the complexities behind the headlines. It’s a tale of youthful idealism clashing with harsh reality, of grand dreams meeting brutal truths.

Her tears, broadcasted for all to see, tell a story that goes beyond one individual. They speak of a generation caught between the desire for change and the unforgiving reality of revolutionary life.

e-mail: mannyangeles27@gmail.com