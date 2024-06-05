Honest airport security guard praised on Facebook

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said on Wednesday that airport security personnel were praised for their honesty in returning lost items at NAIA.

The latest on the list is SG Manuel Marcelo Jr. of N.C. Lanting Security Agency. According to the airport authority, a certain Mr. Ronald Mascariñas took to Facebook to express his happiness and appreciation to Marcelo for surrendering his pouch, which he inadvertently left on top of a pushcart, to the MIAA Lost and Found Section.

Mr. Mascariñas stated that on 2 June at around 10:00 p.m., he arrived at NAIA Terminal 2 from Butuan. After dropping off his sister, who had a connecting flight to the USA, at NAIA Terminal 1, he realized that his pouch was missing. After sending off his sister at NAIA Terminal 1, he immediately went straight back to the NAIA Terminal 2 arrival area to look for his missing pouch, but he didn't find it.

While sitting on top of a pushcart, SG Marcelo noticed the pouch. No one came to claim the item despite his asking about it to see if anyone knew who owned it. The left-behind item was reported, and SG Marcelo went to the police at Terminal 2 to request assistance. The item was screened for drugs and explosives as standard procedures. After that, Marcelo formally presented the bag to the desk officer for appropriate paperwork.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Mascariñas expressed gratitude to SG Marcelo of Lanting Security Agency for his honest actions. Lanting Security Agency is stationed in the NAIA North Wing Terminal 2 arrivals area.

"I mistakenly left my pouch, which included my credit cards, driver's license, and a significant amount of cash, on top of a trolley. Manuel discovered it and returned it undamaged, demonstrating the excellent honesty and integrity of our airport's security officers. I am relieved and encouraged by Security Guard Manuel Marcelo Jr.'s honesty, as well as that of all security professionals at our premium airport. Their commitment and ethics are genuinely admirable."

MIAA GM Eric Ines called on all airport workers to emulate the example shown by Marcelo.

“I am pleased that many of our colleagues continue to carry out their duties with utmost honesty and preserve their integrity as they do their job every day. What he showed is truly commendable," Ines said.