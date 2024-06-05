Honest airport guard feted

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Wednesday has lauded the honesty of a security guard at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 for returning a lost item.

According to the MIAA, a certain Ronald Mascariñas has commended Security Guard Manuel Marcelo Jr. of N.C. Lanting Security Agency for surrendering Mascariñas’ pouch containing credit cards, a driver’s license and cash which were found on a pushcart.

Mascariñas arrived at NAIA Terminal 2 from Butuan on 2 June and after dropping off his sister at Terminal 1 for a connecting flight, he realized he misplaced the pouch. He searched for it but couldn’t find it.

The security guard noticed the unattended pouch and after inquiries went unanswered, reported it and followed standard procedures for lost items. He then returned it to the Lost and Found section.

Mascariñas expressed his gratitude on Facebook, highlighting Marcelo’s honesty and integrity. “Their commitment and ethics are genuinely admirable,” he wrote.

Meantime, MIAA general manager Eric Ines commended Marcelo’s actions and urged all airport personnel to emulate his example.

“I am pleased that many of our colleagues continue to carry out their duties with utmost honesty,” Ines said. “What he showed is truly commendable.”