Heart is Senate Spouses president

Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista, (real name: Love Marie Payawal Ongpauco-Escudero) took her oath on Wednesday as the new president of the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSPFI).

Evangelista will serve the SSPFI along with other new set of officers, including Senator Robinhood Padilla’s wife Marielle Padilla, Senator Bong Revilla’s wife Rep. Lani Revilla, Senator Koko Pimentel’s wife Kathryna Pimentel, and Senator Alan Cayetano’s wife Mayor Lani Cayetano.

In a media interview, Evangelista said she is prepared to balance her time for her new role in the Senate and committed to adjusting her personal schedules to accommodate her full-time responsibilities for SSPFI.

“I am very hardworking so kahit ano naman ang ibigay sa akin tatanggapin ko. Hindi rin ako half-baked gumawa so I'm willing to really work,” she told reporters.

“Mag-aadjust tayong lahat (We will all adjust). So dextrose level na po ‘to,” she added.

Under her leadership, Evangelista said SSPFI will focus on addressing the concerns of women and children as well as other sustainable projects.

“Marami na rin silang nagawa (They have done many things) on small infrastructure that we will come back and look into again. We would do come back again and rebuild certain buildings and madami pa (there’s a lot more) actually,” she added.