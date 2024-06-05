Graduation surprise

Graduating students with excellent academic performance recently got surprise gifts from loved ones.

When Camille Viloan earned cum laude honors for completing secondary education course with a major in social studies from a college in Midsayap, Cotabato, her boyfriend congratulated her by bringing her flowers and an unusual gift at her graduation rite.

“It was a very memorable experience being surprised... I did not expect it because he is not the type of boyfriend who loves surprises and gifts!” Viloan said in her social media post, GMA Regional TV One Mindanao reports.

Viloan received a live goat from her boyfriend that also amused her classmates.

In another graduation ceremony in Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija, the surprise were 10 extraordinary graduates of elementary and high school.

Lolita Simbulan and Laureta dela Cruz were among 10 senior citizens who completed basic education through the Alternative Learning System (ALS), GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon reports.

Aside from diplomas, they received medals recognizing them as models of the youth.

Simbulan and De la Cruz, both 80 years old, said they were unable to take formal education when they were young because of poverty, according to GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon.

On learning about the ALS program offered by the Department of Education, they grabbed the opportunity and were happy of the results.