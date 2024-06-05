Go urges investments into health facilities

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s health advocacy remains as he supported the successful groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental last Monday, 3 June.

His Malasakit Team joined the ceremony with Mayor Peve Ligan, Vice Mayor Karl Patrick Jardiniano, Municipal Health Officer Neil Velarde — Municipal Health Officer, and Department of Health Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas.

In a video message, Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, mentioned that it is part of his commitment to ensure that the poor, especially those in far-flung areas, have convenient access to basic healthcare.

For this reason, the senator continues to push for the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of DoH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers, including six in Negros Oriental.

Go then elaborated that the Super Health Centers are designed as medium-sized polyclinics that aim to decongest hospitals and mitigate worsening health concerns at the grassroots through early disease detection, primary care under the Universal Health Care program, and medical consultations covered by PhilHealth.

The center will offer various health services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: X-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine.

During the event, the Go’s Malasakit Team provided tokens, such as grocery packs, basketballs, and volleyballs, to barangay health workers who attended.