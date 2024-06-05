Gardenia launches Sourdough loaf

The search for healthier food options inspired the introduction of sourdough bread, which is becoming increasingly popular.

It’s good for your gut, provides better digestion, promotes healthy aging, and it keeps your blood sugar at a healthy level.

The new offering of Gardenia is called HealthiGrain Multigrain Loaf which is sold at a significantly lower price compared to similar products found in expensive boutique bakery shops.

Tangy taste

The Gardenia HealthiGrain Multigrain Loaf is high in vitamins such as Vitamin D3, Vitamin E, Folate, and a good source of Vitamin A, Zinc, and Fiber, making it a worthy addition to the grocery lists of those wanting to have healthier lifestyles, with a flair for artisan-style breads.

The nutrition-packed Gardenia HealthiGrain Multigrain Loaf has a delicious nutty and fruity flavor that is slightly sweet along with an earthy and fermented tangy taste due to sourdough.