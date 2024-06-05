FL leads 12 June preparations

Filipinos can anticipate a well-coordinated and festive celebration for the 126th Independence Day, as stated by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Wednesday.

In a social media post a week before the official Independence Day on 12 June, Araneta-Marcos met with representatives from the National Commission for Culture and Arts (NCCA), the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

“Looks like it’s all systems go for our 126th Independence Day celebration on 12 June,” Araneta-Marcos shared on her Instagram post.

Though specific details of the festivities are yet to be disclosed, Mrs. Marcos’ proactive engagement suggests a well-organized effort is in progress.

The Philippines achieved independence from Spanish rule on 12 June 1898. Each year, the nation commemorates this significant event with parades, flag-raising ceremonies, and cultural presentations.

The upcoming 126th anniversary promises to be particularly memorable, and Filipinos across the country can look forward to a day brimming with national pride and jubilation.