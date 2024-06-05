Fake lawyer falls

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday reported the arrest of an individual who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer after his former client filed a complaint.

Reports showed that the NBI Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (OTCD) arrested the man in a courtroom, as the suspect was posing as a lawyer and has accumulated many clients.

According to NBI-OTCD chief Jerome Bomediano, the security guards in the Hall of Justice know him when he underwent an inquest since he goes there and introduces himself as a lawyer.

But the Supreme Court issued a certification that the man’s roll number is named after a different lawyer.

The NBI said the name that the man is using is different from his government IDs.

“He is using a 1954 bar passer’s number who has already passed away. He has nothing to show you if you ask him for any ID or certification of being a lawyer,” Bomediano said.

However, the suspect claimed that since 1994, he is religiously in practice then comes the 2000 EO Executive Order, the computerization in all courts thus there is human error during the computerization.

Bomediano said there are implications to the cases that the suspect handled if the court proves that he is a fake lawyer.