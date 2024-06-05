Escudero calls for Phl-China dialogue

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has proposed that the Philippine government explore the possibility of addressing China’s recent aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea through diplomatic channels within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He specifically referred to the incident involving the China Coast Guard interfering with supplies meant for Filipino troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre.

“That’s always an option for our government, but one concern that I also want to bring up is whether our DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) can try to bring this up to ASEAN if possible,” Escudero said. “This issue, related to the West Philippine Sea, cannot be denied as occurring within the jurisdiction of ASEAN.”

While acknowledging the potential for escalation, the senator advocated for dialogue between Manila and Beijing to ease tensions and find peaceful resolutions.

“Any form of dialogue, whether face-to-face, at a high level, or a low level, so that there will be some understanding regarding this matter and the challenges we will still face in the future,” he added.

Escudero’s remarks came amid heightened tensions following reports of the incident on May 19, where China’s Coast Guard reportedly obstructed the delivery of food and medical supplies to Philippine troops at Ayungin Shoal.

This incident underscored the ongoing maritime disputes in the South China Sea, where multiple nations, including the Philippines, China, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia and Vietnam, assert territorial and jurisdictional claims.

General Romeo Brawner Jr. of the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed that the incident had been reported to the Department of National Defense and information was provided to the DFA. He emphasized that the military had fulfilled its duty, leaving the decision to pursue diplomatic action in the hands of the DFA.

The Philippines, a founding member of ASEAN since 1967, asserts its sovereign rights in the South China Sea. However, these claims overlap with Beijing’s expansive territorial assertions, leading to ongoing tensions and disputes in the region. Additionally, Taiwan also asserts maritime claims in the South China Sea, although it is not an ASEAN member like China.