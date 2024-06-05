Don't patronize port fixers — PPA

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is asking the voyaging public not to tolerate fixers in ports.

"Huwag maglagay para maunang sumakay," said PPA general manager Atty. Jay Daniel Santiago, in response to a media report that some erring personnel of Lucena Port is asking P1,000 from passengers with vehicles to be prioritized on its journey, unminding those that are painstakingly waiting in long queues in Talao-Talao Port in Lucena.

"Our system at the docks is in order, we have a working process for the entry of passengers and making sure that all facilities are up and running that can be used by the riding public. Don't be fooled by those fixers. It will not help your journey either because it is a form of cheating the passengers," Santiago maintained.

Santiago said the PPA is currently investigating the matter, which yielded negative result.

Amid this, the PPA chief stressed that they are doing its best to crack down on any form of fraud that might happen in all PPA-govern ports, as well as all ports in the country.

To prove this, Marinduque/Quezon Port Manager Aurora Mendoza maintained that no reported fixing activities in Port of Lucena and Port of Balanacan.