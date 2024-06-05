DoJ, PNP will ensure quality, airtight cases

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla expressed his full support and willingness to forge an alliance with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure quality cases are filed.

This after PNP authorities are set to form committees to thoroughly review cases they have filed before the courts but were eventually dismissed.

“I welcome this move of the PNP of creating committees to revisit the cases they have previously filed but were dismissed. The DoJ will collaborate with the PNP to bridge the gaps,” Remulla stressed.

Remulla added, “Our prosecutors will take proactive involvement in case build-up making sure that no stones are left unturned.”

By virtue of Department Circular No. 20 series of 2023, prosecutors are directed to be pro active in case build up, fully-equipping them with the ‘know-hows’ in establishing a strong prima facie case supported by actual evidence, witnesses, documents, and the like.

The PNP said officers who handled the cases dismissed would undergo refresher courses to beef up their competency, while those to be designated as investigators should be a graduate of a relevant course and have handled cases that led to successful convictions.