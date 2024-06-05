DOH supports budget request of DA for rabies vaccination

As the reported cases of the fatal rabies jumped 13 percent higher this year compared to the same period in 2023, the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said it supports the budget request of the Department of Agriculture (DA) for rabies vaccination.

In a press conference of the DA last April, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said around 22 million dogs and cats should be vaccinated against rabies in the country.

Tiu Laurel also stressed the need for a budget of at least P110 million.

"The DOH supports this call for additional DA budget allocation for the widespread animal vaccination program," the Health department said.

The DOH also continued to remind the public to vaccinate their pets against rabies and to seek vaccination if they are bitten.

"Rabies is a viral infection that can be transmitted to humans through animal bites or even scratches, most commonly by dogs and cats," DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

"Death caused by rabies is inevitable once infection begins, that's why we urge all pet owners to be responsible and get their pets vaccinated against rabies. This not only protects the animals but also significantly reduces the risk of transmission to humans," he added.

A total of 169 human rabies cases were recorded from January to May this year or 13 percent higher compared to the reported 150 cases in the same period in 2023.

As of 11 May, Soccsksargen logged the highest number of cases AT 21.

This was followed by Calabarzon and Bicol Region with 18 cases each.

Among the cases reported, 156 or 92 percent had a history of dog bites, while 10 or six percent of cases had a history of cat bites, and the remaining three cases reported a history of bites from other animals.

Of the 169 reported cases, a total of 160 deaths have been reported, resulting in a case fatality rate of 94.67 percent.

The status of the remaining nine cases reported are still being verified.