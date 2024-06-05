DMW assists fishermen vs agency

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), on Wednesday, 5 June, offered its assistance to nearly 100 fishermen who have voiced their complaints against a manning agency.

In a social media post, the DMW said the manning agency failed to pay the wages of fishermen on time.

“The Department of Migrant Workers this morning welcomed nearly 100 fishermen who voiced their complaints against Buwan Tala Manning Inc., which failed to pay their rightful wages on time and caused other work-related issues,” the agency said.

The fishermen were deployed onboard vessels to the Indian Ocean.

The Migrant Workers Protection Bureau led by Atty. Geraldine Mendez directed lawyers and paralegals of the agency to guide the fishermen in filing their statements.