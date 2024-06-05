DHSUD: Congress support key to 'Pambansang Pabahay' sustainability, success

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Wednesday welcomed the funding support for next year vowed by House Speaker Martin Romualdez to the flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar stressed that congressional support, particularly on funding, is vital to the sustainability and success of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s flagship housing program beyond the current administration.

During Tuesday’s inspection of an ongoing 4PH project in San Mateo, Rizal, Speaker Romualdez said that he and House Appropriations Committee chair Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Elizaldy Co agreed to source P10 billion funding for next year as interest support to the "Pambansang Pabahay."

"Malaking bagay po ang suporta ng Kongreso sa tagumpay at sustainability ng 4PH. Sa pamamagitan ng funding allocation, at syempre ‘yung pag-institutionalize ng programa para kahit matapos ang administrasyon ay tuluy-tuloy po ang 4PH," Secretary Acuzar stressed.

"Ako po'y umaasa na sana ay maisabatas na rin ang mga panukalang naglalayong ma-institutionalize na ang Pambansang Pabahay," he added.

There are pending bills, both in the House of Representatives and the Senate, which call for the institutionalization of 4PH through legislation to ensure continuity, especially in terms of funding interest subsidy for beneficiaries.

"By institutionalizing 4PH, mas maraming Pilipino po, lalo na ang mahihirap, ang magkakaroon ng disente at abot kayang tahanan," Secretary Acuzar said.

In inspecting the 4PH San Mateo project, Speaker Romualdez expressed satisfaction, noting the high-quality standard of the buildings being constructed, one of which is already 67 percent completed with a model two-bedroom unit.

The Speaker also cited the development of covered court and swimming pool as part of the amenities within 4PH projects.

"Masaya ako dahil hindi lang pala tirahan ng pamilyang Pilipino ang itinayo natin dito. May basketball court, swimming pool, clubhouse at iba pang amenities na dati’y makikita lang sa mga subdivision at condominium,” Speaker Romualdez said.

“Ito ang pangarap ng ating Pangulo: Ang mabigyan ng disenteng tirahan ang mga Pilipino. Ang mabigyan sila ng karapatang mamuhay nang may dignidad. Ang manirahan kayong lahat sa isang komunidad na payapa at ligtas,” he added.

The project is targeting to construct 4,000 condominium-type housing units.