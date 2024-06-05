Creative economy bounces back

Pablo Gabriel “Gabby” Malvar, founder of The Extra Mile Productions, stressed the need for the Philippine creative industry to capitalize on global demand for content during an interview on Daily Tribune’s digital show, Straight Talk.

“The creative industry is so vast. And if you look at what is happening outside, the world is slowly increasing its appetite for global content and things that are more international with different audiences. So, we have to look at it and plan it,” Malvar said.

Malvar stressed that with the world increasingly seeking diverse international content, the country should strategize to enhance its global presence.