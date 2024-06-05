CEB expands Cebu Hub with direct flights to Masbate, Bangkok

Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced on Wednesday that it will expand its Cebu hub by launching two new destinations, Masbate and Bangkok, via Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), allowing travelers from the Queen City of the South to explore more of the Philippines and Asia.

CEB stated that beginning 2 October 2024, the airline will fly three times per week between Cebu and Don Mueang-Bangkok on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Meanwhile, flights between Cebu and Masbate will start on 25 October 2024, and also three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

"Cebu Pacific is excited to expand our Cebu hub with these new routes to Don Mueang-Bangkok and Masbate. This expansion aligns with our mission to provide accessible and affordable air travel for every Juan. We are committed to connecting more destinations and offering our passengers more choices for their travel needs,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer.

Lao added that with the expansion of Cebu's inter-island connectivity, travelers can now visit Masbate's world-class white-sand beaches, including Ticao and Burias islands.

However, Bangkok was one of CEB's earliest overseas locations, with its first Manila-Bangkok service starting in 2006. In addition to Cebu, Manila and Clark are the other cities from which CEB offers direct flights to Bangkok.

To further encourage travelers, flights to Don Mueang-Bangkok and Masbate from Cebu can also be booked for as little as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges, from now until 13 June 2024. Don Mueang-Bangkok travel period is from 2 to 25 October 2024; the Masbate travel period is from 25 October 2024 to 29 March 2025.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.