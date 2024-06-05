Call for global unity against aggression

In a compelling gesture of solidarity, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently extended an invitation to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to attend the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on 15 June.

The summit aims to address pressing global conflicts and promote international peace and cooperation. Zelensky’s invitation is not merely a formal diplomatic act but a poignant reminder of the shared experiences and challenges faced by nations under the threat of unprovoked aggression.

His remarks comparing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the Philippines’ maritime disputes in the West Philippine Sea underscore a universal call for unity against territorial encroachments and the defense of national sovereignty.

Zelensky’s invitation comes at a time when both Ukraine and the Philippines are grappling with significant geopolitical pressures. Ukraine continues to resist Russian military aggression, which began with the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and escalated dramatically in 2022 with a full-scale invasion. This conflict has led to widespread destruction, humanitarian crises, and a profound reshaping of European security dynamics.

Meanwhile, the Philippines faces ongoing challenges in the West Philippine Sea, where China’s assertive territorial claims and militarization efforts have created tensions and threatened regional stability. The Philippines, backed by an international arbitration ruling in 2016, asserts its sovereign rights over the waters, but Chinese incursions persist, complicating bilateral and multilateral diplomatic efforts.

In his invitation, Zelensky highlighted the parallels between Ukraine’s plight and the Philippines’ situation in the West Philippine Sea. Both nations confront powerful adversaries that employ military and strategic coercion to advance territorial claims, undermining international law and the sovereignty of smaller nations. Zelensky’s comparison is not just about shared victimhood but also about shared resilience and the necessity for international solidarity.

The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland provides an ideal platform for world leaders to discuss these pressing issues and explore collective solutions. It is an opportunity to reinforce the principles of international law, respect for sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. By inviting President Marcos, Zelensky is advocating for a unified stance against unprovoked aggression, emphasizing that the security of one nation is intrinsically linked to the security of others.

For President Marcos, attending the summit is a chance to elevate the Philippines’ concerns on a global stage, drawing attention to the ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea. The Philippines has consistently advocated for a rules-based international order and has sought to resolve disputes through diplomatic and legal means. Marcos can leverage the summit to gain broader international support and reinforce the legitimacy of the Philippines’ claims.

Zelensky’s call for unity against aggression resonates with the broader international community’s responsibility to uphold global peace and security. The aggression faced by Ukraine and the Philippines exemplifies a pattern of behavior that, if left unchecked, threatens to destabilize regions and undermine international norms. Collective action, therefore, becomes imperative.

The invitation also opens avenues for strengthening diplomatic and strategic alliances between nations with similar experiences of aggression. Ukraine and the Philippines, despite being geographically distant, share common interests in defending their sovereignty and maintaining regional stability.

Zelensky’s invitation to President Marcos is a significant diplomatic move that highlights the interconnectedness of global conflicts and the necessity for a united response to aggression. The Global Peace Summit serves as a critical venue for world leaders to address these challenges collectively, reaffirming their commitment to international law and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As the world watches the unfolding events in Ukraine and the West Philippine Sea, the need for a cohesive international stance against unprovoked aggression becomes increasingly clear.

By attending the summit and echoing Zelensky’s call for unity, President Marcos can reinforce the Philippines’ position and contribute to a broader coalition dedicated to preserving global peace and stability.