BT21 invades Miniso

Annyeong, ARMYs! Miniso has your BTS-themed merchandise readily available.

Miniso Philippines finally launched its first wave of the MINISO x BT21 collection on 1 June, with the products first hitting the shelves at MINISO, SM Mall of Asia.

The BT21 collection definitely brought to life the iconic characters of BT21, coming in an extensive range of products that will come in handy no matter the occasion.

These products range from cute keychains, bags, accessories, stationeries, power banks, and more, featuring well-loved characters of the popular brand. With over 100 products to choose from, ARMYs and even non-fans can enjoy these visually-appealing products that are also durable and high quality.

Moreover, these products boast affordability as their strongest suit. With products ranging from P69 to P1,499, fans can get their hands on BTS-themed merchandise without straining their budget.

BT21 is a collaboration between the worldwide phenomenon BTS and the South Korean company LINE Friends. The beloved brand features eight adorable characters that are designed by each member of the popular K-pop group, which reflects their unique personalities.

The BT21 characters are the following: RJ (Jin), Shooky (Suga), Mang (J-Hope), Koya (RM), Tata (V), Chimmy (Jimin), Cooky (Jungkook), and Van, an all-knowing space robot that represents ARMY (BTS fandom).

Good news! This is only just the beginning, as a second wave of the MINISO x BT21 collection is coming soon.

The collection will also be available in selected MINISO stores nationwide.