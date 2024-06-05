Broadway legend immortalized: Lea Salonga is the newest wax figure to join Madame Tussauds Singapore

The stellar magic of Broadway meets the exemplary artistry of Madame Tussauds Singapore as multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is set to grace its star-studded halls this year.

With her well-decorated career spanning over 45 years, Lea Salonga is best known for her iconic performances as Kim in Miss Saigon, the singing voice of Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan, and as the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway. Lea has toured worldwide as a singer, performing sold-out concerts in the most prestigious venues. This time, she is set to impress audiences all over the world on a brand new stage at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

“We are truly excited and honoured to have Lea's wax figure,” shared Elaine Quek, Head of Sales and Marketing at Madame Tussauds Singapore. “Madame Tussauds has always been about showcasing remarkable talent and bringing the audience closer to them through lifelike wax figures. We know a lot of people all over the world are excited to see Lea Salonga in wax. The whole Filipino community globally is beaming with pride, that’s why we know we had to reach out to her and make it happen here.”

As a multi-faceted icon, Lea is also actively involved in numerous philanthropic activities by supporting the Philippines' social causes, including World Vision Organization and the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. She also staged fund-raising concerts for these and dedicated her single, “Dream Again” to charities aiding in COVID-19 worldwide. She was also among The Voice Philippines and The Voice Kids Philippines judges, making her even more familiar and relevant to Filipino audiences. Other unmissable highlights of her career are performing for six Philippine presidents, four American presidents, and for Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth II.

“When my manager said this is happening, that Madame Tussauds is interested in making a wax figure of me, it was an absolute honour and privilege to be asked. It’s fantastic!” shares Lea in her sitting session with the Madame Tussauds Singapore team of expert sculptors and artists.

Adding to special events happening this year, the announcement of Lea’s wax figure is just in time for her concert, Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between, where she will perform her iconic roles from Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Aladdin, and Mulan, along with Miss Saigon shows in Singapore.

Fans worldwide will be thrilled to see more of Lea through her wax figure, set to be unveiled in the third quarter of this year. The figure will capture the theater legend in a striking pose that is powerful, iconic, and uniquely Lea.

Madame Tussauds Singapore celebrates its 10th year anniversary this year with a slew of exciting figure launches, activities, and promotions throughout the year.