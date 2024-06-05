Bong Go aids struggling workers in Meycauayan

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Monday, 3 June, partnered with Councilor Kath Hernandez in support of displaced workers in Meycauayan City, Bulacan, contributing to the government's initiatives to promote inclusive economic recovery.

Through Go's initiative, these beneficiaries also qualified for livelihood support from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

Go commended DOLE's proactive approach in addressing the pressing issue of unemployment: "The TUPAD program exemplifies the government's commitment to uplifting the lives of those who need it the most. By helping the most vulnerable sectors, we create an environment where every Filipino can strive for a better future."

"Patuloy po tayong magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he said.

Go emphasized the importance of protecting the well-being of marginalized workers, especially those residing in rural areas who require increased economic opportunities.

The lawmaker has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers if enacted into law.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

Held at the Meycauayan City Hall, 88 displaced workers received masks, vitamins, snacks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes.

Apart from the assistance, Go, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported several initiatives for the city, such as the construction of a multipurpose building, the construction of bridges, rehabilitation of the wet section of the city's public market, the upgrade of road and drainage in Barangay San Vicente, and the rehabilitation of Bulacan State University Activity Center.

Underscoring the need for accessible yet affordable healthcare, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, reached out to residents with health concerns and encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Centers at the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, Ospital ng San Jose del Monte, and Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Bocaue.

The Malasakit Center Program was enacted in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored. It aims to provide convenient access to medical programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.