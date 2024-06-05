BFAR, USAID strengthen collab vs IUU fishing

In celebration of International Day for the Fight against Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) assured continued efforts to combat IUU in the Philippine waters.

In a ceremony on Wednesday at the Novo Manila Araneta City, the Bureau and the Agency launched the Fisheries Sharing Hub on Investigation, Enforcement, Litigation, and Detection System (FishSHIELDS), which will serve as a platform for the operationalization of enforcement responses to IUU fishing incidents and reports.

This will also give fishery law enforcers digital tools to address illegal activities in the country's waters.

Also presented at the event were the key findings of the country's IUU Fishing Report last year, derived from the Philippine IUU Fishing Index and Threat Assessment Toolkit (I-FIT), a USAID project co-developed with BFAR.

According to Fisheries officer-in-charge director Isidro Velayo Jr., the I-FIT and FishSHIELDS are among the various 'fruitful outcomes' of the collaborative relationship between the Development of Agriculture attached corporation and USAID.

"Both tools strengthen the government's capacity to reduce risks to illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and we are presently mainstreaming their use in our regular operations, as well as other official development assistance such as the Philippine Fisheries and Coastal Resiliency Project or the FishCoRe," he said.

"As we work together to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, we are not just safeguarding our marine resources; we are also shaping a future where our oceans thrive and our coastal communities prosper," Velayo added.

Meanwhile, USAID Philippines Environment Office Deputy Director Thomas Kaluzny said that they are proud to 'stand shoulder to shoulder' with the government in combating IUU fishing in the country.

"Together, we are committed to fostering a future where our oceans are vibrant and teeming with life, supporting not only the environment but also the economic wellbeing of the people," he added.

The United Nations General Assembly declared 5 June International Day for the Fight Against IUU.