Baguio sounds alarm vs men in white

BAGUIO CITY — The Diocese of Baguio informed its brethren and the general public of Baguio that the men who are wearing white robes or cassocks are not connected with the Roman Catholic Church.

This after many people especially the Catholic faithfuls of this city flooded the Diocese with inquiries on the men in white holding white folders roaming around the city. The Church revealed that the men are members of a group calling themselves “Filipino Katoliko.”

“The group is not affiliated to any Diocese or Religious Congregation or Institute of the Roman Catholic Church in the Philippines,” stressed in the statement issued by the Diocese of Baguio.

A photo of a solicitation letter with a letterhead of the “Filipino Katoliko” was attached to the statement of the Diocese. In the letter, the “Katolikos” claimed that their officers and members agreed to raise funds for the construction of their new church building in Bigaan, Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur since their old building was affected by a road widening.

The group also claimed that the funds are also for the renovation of their other church buildings.

“In this connection, we are knocking at your kind and benevolent heart to share with us your blessings through VOLUNTARY DONATION...,” stated in the solicitation letter of the “Katolikos.”

In its facebook pages “Filipino Katoliko” and “Filipino Katoliko, Missionaries,” the group posted pictures where some members with white folders paid courtesy calls to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, Baguio City Police Chief P/Col. Francis Bulwayan and also neighboring Municipality of La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda.

The men in white went to the offices of the said officials.

It is not known if the officials donated to the cause of the men in white.

In their FB page, the group acknowledged the warning of the Baguio Diocese. The “Filipino Katoliko claimed they have no intention to create confusions nor disrespect to the existing denominations and the whole of the Roman Catholic Church or other Christian and Catholic churches.

In a letter to the believers, “Filipino Katoliko” head bishop Pedro P. Fenis Jr. admitted that they are soliciting heartily-given donations of any kind.

According to Fenis, the donations are for their congregation and missionary works.

The Diocese of Sorsogon in February 2024 also issued a statement against the group of Fenis.