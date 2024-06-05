Ateez dominates global charts with ‘Golden Hour Part. 1’

South Korean boyband Ateez dominates this week’s cultural conversations with the release of their 10th mini-album, [GOLDEN HOUR Part. 1].

The powerhouse group’s new record has reached number one in more than 30 countries on iTunes, making it one of the best-selling K-pop releases of 2024, globally.

With a stylistic range that embraces new sonic flavors and exciting production approaches, [GOLDEN HOUR Part. 1] opens a new saga for the eight-member pop act to explore in terms of conceptual direction.

As presented in the ideation for the latest era, Ateez begs the question, “What are we doing in the final moments of daylight right before the sun sets,” and interprets in a multitude of ways how everyone would feel experiencing the “golden hour” of their lives with a picture-perfect moment or lack of it.

Ateez’s 10th studio album features the lead single “Work,” which intuitively expresses the award-winning group’s continuous commitment to striving and facing challenges. Other standout tracks on the record include the energetic dance anthem “Blind,” the reggae-meets-EDM banger “Shaboom” and the bombastic upbeat song “Siren.”

Ateez’s global impact is undeniable. They made history as the first K-pop boy group to grace the stage of “Coachella,” the largest music festival in the US. They’re also set to perform at Japan’s largest music festival, Summer Sonic, this August 2024.

With the release of their second studio album [THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL] in December last year, Ateez topped the US Billboard main chart, Billboard 200, and ranked second on the UK “Official Album Chart,” setting a career-high in the world’s two major charts.

Ateez’s [GOLDEN HOUR Part. 1] is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via KQ Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment.