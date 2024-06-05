Alas Pilipinas crush young Indonesians to clinch first AVC win

Alas Pilipinas showed composure to dismantle the young guns of Indonesia, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22 to notch its first win in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Men in Manama, Bahrain on Thursday early morning (Manila time).

Team captain Marck Espejo led the Filipino squad with 20 points from 17 attacks, two aces and a block, while Jade Disquitado and Kim Malabunga dished out 12 points in their classification match to crush the Indonesians who have an average age of 18.

The Sergio Veloso-mentored team is now one win away from finishing ninth in the tournament when they face either Chinese Taipei or Thailand on Friday.

Alas Pilipinas ended its title dreams in the tournament after succumbing to Bahrain in straight sets in their Pool A campaign on Tuesday.