37 Chinese nationals arrested for illegal retail

In a report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, intelligence division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said that the 37 Chinese nationals were arrested inside the Multinational Village in Parañaque City found to be illegally involved in food retail, groceries, and restaurants on the afternoon of 4 June.

Tansingco said the arrest stemmed from intelligence reports received by his office about foreign nationals working illegally inside the subdivision.

"We received credible information about foreign nationals engaging in illegal retail activities, and our team acted swiftly to address these violations," Tansingco stated, adding, "This operation is part of our ongoing efforts to uphold the integrity of our immigration laws and protect local businesses from unfair competition."

All 37 aliens will be detained in the BI's facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City pending the resolution of the deportation cases to be filed against them.

Tansingco reiterated, "The Bureau of Immigration will not tolerate illegal work practices and will continue to take necessary actions against those who violate our laws."