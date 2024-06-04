Usher Pride Month with ‘Glitter & Doom’

Happy Pride Month! Ayala Malls Cinemas exclusively brings the unique and captivating film of Glitter & Doom.

The film’s cast includes Ming-Na Wen, Tig Notaro, Missy Pyle, Alan Cammish and Filipino actor Alex Diaz. “I’m thrilled to have Glitter & Doom come to the Philippines exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas just in time for Pride Month. This movie is just such a feel good film with a beautiful soundtrack and stellar cast. The process from landing the role a few years ago to now being able to share it with my kababayans has been the journey of a lifetime,” he said.

Some of Diaz’s filmography includes Ero, Ero: The Series, Oh, Mando! and the fan favorites Just the Way You Are and She’s Dating the Gangster.

In Glitter & Doom, serious musician Doom (Cammish) and free-spirited circus kid Glitter (Diaz) start a budding summer relationship filled with camping trips, late-night conversations, and plenty of song and dance. Their relationship is put to test as they try to make it in the music industry while finding what feeds each of their souls and dreams.

The supporting cast boasts queer talents Tig Notaro (Army of the Dead), Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black), Drag Race alum Peppermint and Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers.

The movie, billed as a “fantastical queer romance,” features 25 songs by the Indigo Girls, including “Power of Two,” a staple in high school playlists back in the ’90s, and “Closer to Fine,” which had a recent resurgence in popularity thanks to an iconic character singing the song during a road trip in last year’s Barbie. The Grammy-winning duo also composed a new original song for the film titled “What We Wanna Be.”

Ayala Malls Cinemas is known for enhancing the movie-watching experience with its state-of-the-art facilities, including plush seating, generous legroom, cutting-edge laser projections, and superior audio technologies like Dolby Sound and Dolby Atmos. This ensures that viewers enjoy the film in the best possible environment, making each screening an immersive and enjoyable experience.​

In addition to exclusive screenings, Ayala Malls Cinemas is committed to bringing diverse movie content to cater to all types of moviegoers. Its programming includes a wide range of genres, from mainstream blockbusters to critically acclaimed indie films, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Ayala Malls Cinemas’ commitment to diversity and quality in their movie selections ensures it remains a top destination for film lovers in the Philippines. Movie enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the Ayala Malls Cinemas’ Facebook and Instagram pages and www.sureseats.com.