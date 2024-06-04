That Japanese Aesthetics

Because of its continued popularity in the Philippine market, UNIQLO Philippines launched a very special edition of its Thank You Festival last 24 May, celebrating UNIQLO’s global 40th anniversary.

During the festival, new services, exciting promotions and limited-edition UNIQLO novelty items was made available for all those who shop in UNIQLO stores nationwide and on UNIQLO.com/ph.

A meaningful gift during this Thank You Festival was the Upcycled Pouch made from upcycled denim scraps from UNIQLO’s alteration services. Those who shopped for their favorite items during the first two hours upon store opening got the pouch for free with any amount purchased at a UNIQLO store and through Click & Collection from 31 May to 2 June. These pouches were made together with Bukas Palad Foundation, a non-profit and non-governmental organization that provides sustainable development, education, livelihood to children, elderly, urban poor and victims of calamities and disasters.

“Thank You Mirrors” at the stores also gave customers taking selfies in their favorite UNIQLO outfits a chance to win P5,000 if they posted it on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok with the hashtag #UNIQLOThankYouFestival.

UTme! comes to Cebu and Davao

UNIQLO is also expanding its popular UTme! service to SM Seaside City Cebu (Cebu City, Visayas) and SM Lanang Premier (Davao City, Mindanao). This service allows customers to create personalized T-shirts by combining photos, images, and text in any way they like. The expansion of UTme! highlights UNIQLO’s commitment to providing clothing that is made for everyone.

With the expansion of UTme! comes a selection of brand-new designs from Potato Corner, beloved global Philippine food franchise and Studio Dialogo, Manila-based design studio.

The designs from Potato Corner, feature four hand-drawn illustrations of its mascot, Poco, as the cute and charming face of the brand. These designs celebrate Poco’s fun personality – translating it into cute and playful designs that bring a burst of flavor to your day in style.

Studio Dialogo’s exclusive design features 10 fiestas (festivals) from around the Philippines such as Sinulog, Pahiyas, Higantes and Panagbenga. In this colorful design, festivals from each region add their own unique flavor, creating fresh and vibrant depictions of Filipino celebrations.

Potato Corner and Studio Dialogo UTme! designs will also be available in select UNIQLO stores in Metro Manila.

In collaboration with Disney Philippines, an exclusive Thank You Festival design featuring Mickey is available in select Metro Manila stores.

Muji opens seventh branch in PH

Uptown Mall in Taguig is home to the seventh branch of Muji in the Philippines, the popular Japanese retailer that offers aesthetic and minimalist items for household, office use and daily wear.

Muji is an established Japanese brand that is popular among Asian and Western countries. It continues to open physical stores across the world, adding more to its thousand branches, while it focuses on expanding the brand in the European market.

“Muji is opening its doors with great anticipation this June. This allows our patrons to celebrate this month’s events by making Muji the ideal place to buy gifts for friends and loved ones from clothing inspired by Japanese fashion to aesthetic house and office items,” said Uptown Mall’s general manager Camsy Elvina.

Watch out for more brand openings at Uptown Bonifacio and fit in its growing lifestyle retail and dining offerings.

Stay informed and get involved at megaworld-lifestylemalls.com/ or on social media: Facebook (www.facebook.com/megaworldlifestylemalls), Twitter (@MegaworldMalls), Instagram

(@MegaworldLifestyleMalls), and TikTok

(@megaworldlifestylemalls).